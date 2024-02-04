Reduction in the cattle population in the North American country has put pressure on the price of meat; number has been falling since 2021

The cattle herd in the United States has fallen to the lowest level since 1951, that is, 73 years. In 2024, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) estimates that there will be 87 million heads used in economic activities, a drop of 2% compared to 2023. Here is the complete of the survey (PDF – 803 kB, in English).

The effect of this is an increase in beef prices in the country. Supply decreases and prices rise. The data is from January 1st of this year. The historic peak was recorded in 1975, when there were 132 million head of cattle. The number is falling for the 3rd year in a row.

The USA is the country that produces the most beef in the world. Demand is growing globally. Inflation for the meat, poultry and fish group in the USA was 2.3% in 2023, driven by cattle (+8.7%). The data was detailed for the Bureau of Labor Statistics on January 11, 2024.

Ranchers slaughter more cows than they have available for reproduction. The reasons are persistent droughts, food costs and higher interest rates.

BRAZIL AND THE WORLD

In contrast to the USA, the number of cattle in Brazil has grown in recent years. According to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), this volume broke a record in 2022, when 234 million cattle were recorded in the country.

In a survey by the USDA, which considers commercial cattle, Brazil is at the top of the ranking with 194 million cattle. This represents around 20% of all commercial livestock on the planet. Here's the complete of the study (PDF – 744 kB, in English).

This result is driven by the increase in Brazilian beef export activity, especially to China.

According to data from Abrafrigo (Brazilian Meatpackers Association), the country exported 2.5 million tons of meat in 2023, a record in the sector. Of this amount, 47.7% went to the Asian country. Read the complete of the report (PDF – 2 MB).