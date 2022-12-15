By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have launched fresh criticisms of Britain’s royal family in new episodes of the Netflix documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his older brother Prince William of being part of media attacks.

William, now heir to the throne, yelled at him when there was talk of stepping down from his official royal role nearly three years ago, Harry said, adding that he believed the press was responsible for Meghan’s miscarriage.

In the first snippet of episodes released last week, the royals escaped relatively unscathed. But in the most recent three, Harry accuses his relatives of not just failing to avoid negative press coverage, but actively encouraging it.

“It is a dirty game. There are leaks, but there are also planted stories,” said Harry. “So if the communications team wants to remove a negative story about your director, they will negotiate and give you something about someone else.”

Harry claimed that he and his older brother William had seen what had happened to their father King Charles’ cabinet and had agreed never to repeat it.

“I’d rather be trashed in the press than get into this game or this negotiation thing,” said Harry. “Seeing my brother’s office copy the exact same thing we promised the two of us would never do was heartbreaking.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are officially known, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to build a new life in the United States away from media harassment, which the couple say has threatened to destroy their health. mental.

He recounted details of a crisis summit held at Sandringham Estate two months earlier which he attended along with the late Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William.

“It was terrifying to have my brother yelling at me, and my father saying things that just weren’t true, and my grandmother sitting silently and kind of taking it all in,” he said.

Buckingham Palace and William’s office, Kensington Palace, said they would not comment on the documentary.

A royal source also said neither the palace nor William’s representatives or other royals had been approached for comment on the series itself, contradicting a Netflix statement that says they declined to comment.

The episodes were released just hours before Charles, his wife Camilla, William and wife Kate, along with other royals, attended a Christmas ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey dedicated to the late Queen, whose funeral was held there. In September.