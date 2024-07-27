Olympics | One characteristic is Ida Hulko’s strength and weakness

Olympics|The Tokyo Olympics 2021 came as a surprise to the breaststroker, but Paris has long been a big goal for her competitive career.

Paris

Ida Hulkko literally got to vent before his Olympic swimming in Paris.

A brisk wind blew the big top hat off Hulko’s head when he was taking a short walk outside the competition village.

Hulkko is waiting for his sport-related ventilation in the preliminaries of the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday. He will swim in the second heat at 12:30 Finnish time.

If the preliminary round goes well, the Tampere resident will continue to the swimming semi-finals the same evening. The final of the best eight is on Monday night.

“We already swim hard in the preliminary and semi-finals. In the semi-finals you have to swim harder than in the final, where you only swim with your nerves tense for the rankings, not for the time,” says Hulkko.

Three a year ago at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Hulkko swam the still valid Finnish record of 1:06.19 in the preliminaries. In the semi-finals, he was twelfth. Hulkko came to Paris with a time of 1:07.58.

“The Tokyo place came as a surprise, this one didn’t. I’m going to go one swim at a time. I have decided that I will not start thinking about this matter in terms of time, as has been done in the past for many years. A good time doesn’t come by hoping, but by doing, when your hands hit the end,” says Hulkko.

After Tokyo, Hulkko joined the international swimming league, where there was an incredible amount of competitions. As a result, Hulkko got into an overworked state.

In practice, almost the entire year 2022 was spent recovering. He did not return to the international championships until December 2022, in short course WC swimming.

“When you get older, your body is no longer young. It was still clear that I wanted to be in Paris. I swam below the result limit many times and I knew it wasn’t utopia.”

Ida Hulkko still wants to raise her level in Paris.

Bridge Hulkko has worked hard again this season. In February, he was fifth in the long course (50 m) World Championships in 50 m breaststroke and 19th in 100 m. Vinsta, i.e. the 50-meter swimming distance, is an Olympic sport only in freestyle swimming.

In the European Championships in June, Hulkko was sixth in both trips.

“In terms of time, I wasn’t in top shape then, but now I feel really good. I have strong faith that good training bases will come out here as results.”

For the Olympics, he trained for two weeks in Pori’s swimming hall Matti Mattsson’s with. Hulkko and Mattsson are the only Finnish swimmers in Paris.

“Matti likes to prepare at home, while I want to get into my bubble somewhere else. It was great to train with Mati and create team spirit.”

What did you have any help from each other?

“Matti got bad humor from me and help for the first five meters. I brought Mati a relaxed fun feeling before these important games. I sought experience and calmness from Mati. At least Matti succeeded on his own behalf”, Hulkko laughed.

Hulkko prepared for Tokyo at home in Tampere, but due to the renovation of the 50-meter pool, the hall is not in use.

“I learned from the Tokyo Olympics that you have to be kind to yourself. Not every day can be a peak day. I am extremely stubborn for better or for worse. You have to get adrenaline into your body at the right points, and you will get a good result.”

As a competition venue, Paris is new to Hulko. Otherwise, he has no images of a congested city of millions.

“After all, the photo can be found. I’m there at the age of one and a half with my family at Disneyland.”