The president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation presented the final phase of the tournament scheduled at the PalaRuffini: “We want to try to win as quickly as possible”. Carraro, Fip number one: “Italy is the country where this sport is growing the most ”

From Milan to Turin. In Italy the padel continues to run. In fact, from today to Sunday, the final event of the Cupra Fip Tour will be staged at the PalaRuffini, an international tournament that has offered more than 60 events in 2022 in more than twenty countries. Among the Italian couples in the main draw there are Di Giovanni/Cattaneo and Cremona/Cassetta in the men's, while in the women's there is space for Sussarello/Vinci, Pappacena/Marchetti, Stellato/Petrelli (Italian champions). Today the conference at the Palazzo della Regione. Present Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, and Luigi Carraro, number one of the Fip.

Binaghi, satisfied and proud of the results obtained, spoke of the growth of padel thus: "The inclusion of this sport in the federal denomination must not be formal, but substantial. In fact, to make it even more popular, we are building the padel television. In addition to Supertennis there will be 'Superpadel', a project in an advanced stage and already approved by the Federal Council. Furthermore, aware of the gap with other countries, we want to try to win as quickly as possible. We will have a new technical director, a grassroots youth activity and a system of helping the best young players. We will create the conditions so that strong Italians are not only former tennis players, but players who have been trained in padel since they were children". The Cupra tournaments, therefore, will always have a fundamental role: "They allow our young players to gain experience and score points. After Spain, we are the nation that organizes the most tournaments on this circuit. The growth of padel is in the numbers, always updated. Take a picture of the ranking of the best Italians, then let's review it together for three years".

The message from Carraro, president of the International Padel Federation, main promoter of the new Premier Padel circuit, was also strong: "We've had the dream of bringing the Fip Finals to Turin for about a year, for this I thank the councilor Fabrizio Ricca. A record-breaking season comes to an end, with international numbers unimaginable until a few years ago. The Fip, among its circuits, has distributed prize money for a total of around 5 million euros. We are happy and satisfied, but it is only a starting point". Carraro continues: "This is the most important tour because it allows us to make padel a global sport. In these Finals alone there will be 180 athletes from 18 states. Italy is the country where padel grows the most and grows better". The last thanks go to the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation: "President Binaghi takes care of everything he does. What has been done in Italy has no equal in the world. Padel is not a fad, but a consolidated reality. And I obviously thank Cupra for accompanying us in this growth".

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 1:50 pm)

