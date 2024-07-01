Russia bombs itself. At least 38 bombs dropped by Moscow planes engaged in war operations against Ukrainea, fell in the Belgorod region, on the border between the two countries. The data, as the Ukrainian media emphatically highlight, is contained in documents available to the Washington Post. The bombs were launched between April 2023 and April 2024, in a relatively long period of time, characterized by repeated Ukrainian attacks: Kiev, as is known, profitably uses drones to strike across the border, aiming in particular at refineries and military structures.

Several bombs did not explode and were located by civilians. In many cases, it seems, the Russian Ministry of Defense was not aware of the launch. It is therefore conceivable that the devices remained in the woods and countryside for days. At least 4 bombs were located in Belgorod, another 7 in the area around the city. The devices are thought to be concentrated in the Grayvoronsky district and some were not recovered due to a “complex operational picture”.

On the other hand, Belgorod is only 50 km from the Ukrainian border. Kiev, therefore, was able to strike the region well before Western partners authorized the Ukrainian armed forces to strike military targets on Russian territory with weapons supplied by allies. In the last few hours, Russian forces have claimed responsibility for the destruction of 36 Ukrainian drones. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow underlined that 18 were shot down in the Bryansk region, nine in the Kursk region and another nine in the Belgorod region.