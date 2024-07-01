Italian Bike Week 2024 is in its third edition, an event that will bring the passion for motorcycling to Lignano Sabbiadoro from 12 to 15 September. The objective will be to replicate and further grow the success that the event recorded in the first two editions, with over 50,000 visitors in 2023 for the late summer motoring festival in continuity with the Biker Fest International of which it is a spin-off.

Test rides and much more

For those who ride motorbikes – and not only – September is an almost magical month: the sun is still high, the temperatures are particularly pleasant and the desire to end the hot season in style give a unique atmosphere, representing the perfect recipe for a long weekend in the saddle. But it is also the period that traditionally follows the presentation of new motorcycles dedicated toOff Roada sector that represents the main focus of IBW starting from Demo Ride: bikers and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to touch and test the new entries on the segment market for free Adventure, Scrambler, Enduro and Crossbut at the Teghil stadium car park, at the request of the motorcycle manufacturers, a new area dedicated to asphalt tests will be set up (the tests will also take place there). safe driving and introduction to two-wheel courses proposed by Honda as part of its Young Riders School). In 2023 the 14 official houses present totaled almost 1,500 test rides.

Space for off-road

The heart of the action will be the Off Road Arenaa dirt surface of 155,000 m2 on which various circuits on “dirt” surfaces will be developed, suitable for all skill levels. The main ribbon, on which the Enduro Days by MC Sabbiadoro, extends over 7 km, partially following the route of the 12 Hours Enduro Lignano: a great opportunity for riders and amateurs to ride and test themselves on the route of a historic race. Also dedicated to fans of clawed wheels will be the Adventure Ridethe approximately 70 km off-road tours organized by MV Adventure, and the Tessellated Ride, the 350 km “miniature raid” organized by the Amici del Bicilindrico association: the passion for Off Road meets here the desire to explore the territory of a Region that combines great biodiversity with the charm of border territories. The sessions have also been confirmed for 2024 Moto-Therapyin an edition that is particularly significant for mototherapy: last February, in fact, the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill aimed at its recognition as a complementary therapy capable of contributing to the rehabilitation process and the psycho-physical well-being of children, teenagers and adults with disabilities.

The events of the International Bike Week

At Luna Park Strabiliathe beating heart of the event with its stands, refreshment points, shows and live rock concerts on the Main Stage, an entire area will be reserved for Great MotoTravellers, the “globetrotters” who have made traveling a life mission and who at the IBW will meet an audience eager to listen to the stories of their journeys to the ends of the world. Speaking of motorbike touring, on Friday and Saturday the FMI ‘Danilo Vian’ MotoClub will re-propose the Motorcycle tour, road itineraries to discover the most evocative places in Friuli-Venezia Giulia. Capable of giving a new accent to the winning formula of the Biker Fest, the Italian Bike Week nevertheless remains proudly anchored to the custom world thanks to the Custom Bike Showstage of theItalian Motorcycle Championship (IMC) and given internationally recognized in the field of the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building, the ‘world championship’ in which custom motorbike builders compete with techniques, art and imagination. Finally, to the roaring US Car on the Beach 2024a mega-rally reserved for American cars which will culminate with the parade on Saturday morning, and the spectacular Saturday Light Paradethe large motorcycle parade scheduled for the evening, will be added this year to the breathtaking spectacle of National Acrobatic Team: Sunday 15 September, for the first time in IBW history, The Frecce Tricolori will perform in an exciting airshowcolouring the sky of Lignano green, white and red.