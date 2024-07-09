Various meteorological factors, such as low pressure channels, a frontal system, the tropical wave number 8, instability in the upper levels of the atmosphere and humidity coming from both oceans will cause severe weather today in various areas of Mexico.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) detailed that in the CENTER REGIONmade by Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Veracruzthe following is expected as part of the Weather forecast for today July 9, 2024:

What will the weather be like today in the CENTRAL REGION?

◉ ◉ Heavy rains in Puebla and Veracruz

◉ ◉ Expected Very heavy rains in the State of Mexico and Morelos

◉ ◉ Heavy rains in Mexico City, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala

◉ ◉ During this morning, The mountains of the State of Mexico and Puebla will record minimum temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius

◉ ◉ It is expected Temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in Morelos, southwest of Puebla and Veracruz

◉ ◉ Wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h are forecast with possible dust storms in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro and Tlaxcala

recommendations

The forecast heavy rains may cause flooding, landslides and increased levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in low-lying areas.

Due to high temperatures, the population is advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay well hydrated and pay special attention to children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.