by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, growth in suffering

There Mercedes has won three of the last four races and will return from the summer break with high morale. Zandvoort could be another circuit where the W15 will give satisfaction to Toto Wolff and the drivers: if the car were to confirm its position at the top in Holland too, it would be a further step towards coming out of the technical crisis. But this is a period that the team can in a certain sense “bless”: the team has learned to fight in difficult times and its pilots emerge from it with much broader shoulders.

Lewis Hamilton can also draw valuable lessons from the win drought that lasted from Jeddah 2021 to Silverstone 2024. According to the future Ferrari driver, in 2022 and 2023 he improved a lot in internal communications, which led him to be a better teammate.

Hamilton’s words

“I probably learned to be a better teammate. in this period of time, because we had more time to focus on communication. It was mostly a mental battle. Keeping your head healthy, trying to acquire new tools: in the end, it always comes back to perseverance, dedication. Hard work always pays off“, these are the words of the seven-time world champion Esquire.

“I think I’ve learned that life is about how much pain you can take and still keep going. I mean, it’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up and keep trying every single day.“.