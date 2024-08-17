Some insect bites can be deadly for those who contract them. Among the most dangerous is that of the violin spider, a very dangerous arachnid. Unfortunately, this species is widespread throughout Italy and this time it caused the death of a young boy of 23 years.

Violin spider

Here’s what happened to Joseph Russo.

Death from a violin spider bite: the victim is Giuseppe Russo

A few weeks ago a young boy from Collepasso, Joseph Russowas bitten by a violin spider. The boy was gardening when he noticed that something had stung him. After a few minutes the mark left by the spider gave rise to a large lesion on the leg, which is why the boy went to the emergency room.

the victim and his wound

It was then hospitalized at the hospital Cardinal Panic of Tricasebut unfortunately his condition became very serious within a few hours. For this very reason the boy was urgently transferred to theBari hospital, place where he could receive the most suitable care. Unfortunately, however, this morning Giuseppe died, leaving a great void in all his friends and family. The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow afternoon at 6 pm in the church of Christ the King of Collepasso.

Why is the brown recluse spider so dangerous?

Among the most spiders dangerous present in Italy certainly includes the violin spider which, in fact, is called this way because of a stain on the back that recalls the shape of the musical instrument. This type of specimen loves the heat and usually lives in closets and among clothes.

Violin spider

The bite or sting of this specimen is not always felt by humans, but in the following hours the skin becomes red and begins to itch. This is because the poison of this spider can send in necrosis the part of the tissue affected.

In some subjects the damage can lead to fever, bruising, hemorrhages and it cannot be excluded deathThis spider is distinguished by the presence of six eyes while most spiders in circulation have 8. In case of a bite or sting, it is advisable to monitor the situation, wash the wound with soap and water and contact the Poison Control Center where the situation worsens over time.