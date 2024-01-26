The Monterrey Soccer Club remains undefeated after three games in the Clausura 2024 tournament, however, the fans are still not 100 percent happy after having tied against Querétaro in the 'Steel Giant' on the early Matchday 4 in the middle of the week.
However, the good news was that their new striker, Brandon Vazquezmade his debut as a scorer with the Pandilla shirt, the North American attacker arrived as a reinforcement of the team to fill the vacancy of Rogelio Funes Moriso the player took the opportunity to share a few words with the fans through his social networks.
“Happy for the goal, but unhappy with the result. We deserved more, but we continue to grow”
– Brandon Vázquez in his IG stories.
The footballer knows that the situation in the Monterrey team is somewhat tense due to the club's recent failures despite having one of the best squads on the continent, which is why the fans are eager to celebrate championships.
The young attacker has privileged conditions, he has great aerial play, proof of this was the score against Gallos Blancos, in which he managed to demarcate himself and move towards the ball to connect with a header and beat the rival goalkeeper.
The Sultana del Norte team will have important matches against good rivals in the coming weeks: Atlético San Luis and Club América in the Mexican championship and the Communications in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The one born in San Diego, California is 25 years old and comes from FC Cincinnati where he played 127 games, scored 43 goals and gave 15 assists.
