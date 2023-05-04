Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6:36 p.m.



The National Police carried out this Thursday an operation against drug trafficking in the Murcian district of Puente Tocinos. Fifty agents belonging to the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade and the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, with the presence of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) and the collaboration of the Local Police, deployed after 5:00 p.m. the location. Specifically, the simultaneous searches of the houses were carried out around Morunos street and Belando street, next to a hypermarket.

Investigators suspect that these floors would be used for the production and distribution of different narcotic substances. At the moment, the amount of drugs seized has not been disclosed, nor has there been any arrest related to the investigation.