Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been out on parole since December 28th. She spent eight years in prison in the US state of Missouri for aiding and abetting the murder of her mother. A week after her release, Blanchard is a popular interviewee on American talk shows. And everyone wants to know: What is it like to be a victim who has freed herself?

Blanchard, 32, pleaded guilty in 2016 to inciting her then-partner to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The Springfield, Missouri, case gained international attention when it was revealed that Clauddine Blanchard had been deluding her family, friends and doctors for years that her daughter was seriously ill. She forced her daughter to sit in a wheelchair and shaved her hair to make it believable that Gypsy Rose Blanchard was suffering from leukemia. Epilepsy, asthma, muscle wasting and brain damage were among a long list of illnesses that Clauddine Blanchard claimed her daughter had and for which she had to undergo medication and surgery since she was eight years old.