Genoa – Daniele Montevago, center forward born in 2003 for Sampdoriagoes on loan until the end of the season to Virtus Entella.

The attacker, vice-world champion with the Under 20 national team, played for Gubbio in the first part of the season, where he scored two goals, but ended his loan early and he returns to play in Liguria, in Entella which like the Umbrian club plays in group B of Serie C.