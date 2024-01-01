The design of the future San Javier plant for the treatment of biodegradable organic waste of domestic origin will begin in the coming days with the beginning of drafting the project for this facility. This will allow the management of the waste collected through the future fifth container, known as the brown container.

This has been supported by the regional Government, through the Waste Consortium of the Region of Murcia, in a telematic meeting of the Government Commission, in which the contract to draft the project was awarded. For its construction, valued at 3.3 million euros, the regional government will contribute more than 2.4 million from European funds, while the rest of the amount corresponds to the Waste Consortium. This facility will be integrated into the infrastructure network designed to guarantee that the municipalities participating in the Consortium can access the valorization of organic matter through its conversion into compost.

Community and town councils work hand in hand to create a collection network, differentiated from organic matter through the brown container, and treatment. The Community collaborates in this municipal competition by making the necessary means available to local entities to do so.

The facility will be located in San Javier, thanks to the transfer by the City Council of a plot to the Consortium. It will serve 155,283 inhabitants of six municipalities (San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcázares, Torre Pacheco, Fuente Álamo and La Unión). It will have the capacity to treat up to 19,330 tons per year of organic matter collected in the brown container.

This container will collect leftover fruit and vegetables, cooked remains of meat, fish and seafood, nuts, infusions, coffee grounds, egg shells and other food remains. You will also receive corks, matches, sawdust, used napkins, dirty kitchen paper and paper and cardboard soiled by oil or food remains, as well as small pruning and gardening remains, such as plants, leaf litter and bouquets of flowers.