At the request of the United States, chip machine manufacturer ASML canceled deliveries to China before the export restrictions imposed on the Veldhoven company actually came into effect. According to Bloomberg news agency sources, ASML had permits to supply a number of advanced DuV machines to Chinese companies until the end of last year, but US officials asked the company to refrain from doing so. And that would have been complied with.

