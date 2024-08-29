Jorge Martin of the Ducati Pramac team, second in the world championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Aragon Grand Prix, the twelfth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Aragon

“I feel strong and I think I have the potential to win. In the last 2 weekends I have been cautious and I have brought home points, it’s going to be complicated here. Pecco was amazing in Austria. The others won here, I didn’t. Pecco has an exceptional level, he has improved further. He has no weak points and he improved on the things that I haven’t been able to get right yet. We’ll see what happens.”

The 2025 calendar

“I’m curious about the full calendar. It will be nice to start in Thailand and I like Brno.”

The new asphalt

“It will be interesting, if it rains we will try to understand how to behave. We will still have to try a lot of tyres.”

Motegi and the car and motorbike race on the same weekend

“As an event it would be nice. It would be nice if MotoGP reached the sold-out level of F1. Sure the track would be very clean, but difficult in terms of organization.”