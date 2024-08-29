Heinz Launches Carbonara in a Can: “An Insult to Italian Culture”

The decision by Heinz, the American food company, to launch canned carbonara in UK supermarkets is causing controversy.

“Spaghetti carbonara, pasta in creamy sauce with pancetta” is what is written on the label, or rather: “Pasta in creamy sauce with pancetta”.

According to the Daily Mailwhich reported the news, the company’s goal is to provide Generation Z with a ready-made plate of pasta for £2, about €2.50.

Heinz panders to lazy Gen Z-ers with the launch of £2 tinned carbonara – as Italian restaurant boss says anyone who eats it should be shown the door https://t.co/dF50rZTZU9 pic.twitter.com/JLegx4AfvL — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 29, 2024

The canned carbonara infuriated chef Gianfranco Vissani who, questioned by theAdnkronossaid: “I would tell them to go to hell, with these proposals they are destroying Italian culture and our cuisine. They should be ashamed”.

According to Vissani, with these proposals, companies “try to make innovations for their own sake”. In a product like this, in fact, “there is nothing that represents Italy beyond the name”.

Even chef Cristina Bowerman, always consulted by theAdnkronos, He roundly slammed Heinz’s new product: “It’s a bastardization of our cuisine. I find it a horrible idea and the risk is that consumers will try this canned version before the original, perhaps even being disappointed.”

According to Bowerman, canned carbonara “can only be an imitation”. After all, the chef emphasizes, “only through knowledge of Italian cuisine can you understand that this product cannot represent the original recipe. Carbonara must be prepared and served immediately. And then, the egg in a can would curdle immediately, so they don’t even use the right products”.