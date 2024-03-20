Zion Williamson is the protagonist of an incredible story in NBAthe star of the New Orleans Pelicans has reemerged like the phoenix on the courts and is leading his team to reach the play-offs of the US basketball league. USA.

The 23-year-old player, who at the time was considered one of the great promises of North American basketball, seems more loose on the court and with a regularity that was difficult to think of a few seasons ago.

From his youth, the colossus of North Carolina He has suffered from overweight problems, at the time he weighed over 130 kilograms, with a height of 1.98 meters, it was very difficult for the forward to escape injuries.

The one born in Salisbury commanded the victory of the New Orleans Pelicans 91-104 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in County NY. The forward scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, delivered four assists and made a steal.

The Louisiana franchise is flying in the NBA with their seventh victory in the last eight games that allows them to be in fifth place in the Western Conference of the basketball league.

Many people have wondered how Williamsonwho came to the NBA in 2019 after standing out at Duke University, managed to lose 11 kilograms in 11 months thanks to a strict training plan and a visceral dunk.

“It is the result of a lot of recovery and a lot of extra things off the court to keep my body in good shape and reduce the risk of injury. The coaching staff has been a great help in this process. I am making the most of the technology and the equipment that we have,” the Louisiana team's power forward said a few weeks ago for ESPN.

SPORTS