Goodbye to bad smells in the closet: three tricks to make your interior always smell good

Keeping your home tidy is one of the keys to enjoying a quiet and clean space in which to relax when you return from work. Thus, placing everything in its place is key to maintaining hygiene, although sometimes it is necessary to clean the storage areas before starting this task.

One of the pieces of furniture in the house where clutter accumulates the most is the closets. Sometimes, the disorder can lead to bad odors inside, either due to the accumulation of humidity, lack of ventilation or residue from dirty clothes that have been stored by accident.

Maintaining order in the house can allow the closet to remain clean for as long as possible, although the appearance of unpleasant odors may become inevitable in the long term. Thus, knowing how bad odors appear, as well as some methods to say goodbye to them, can be key in home care.

Why bad odors originate inside the closet

Before you start treating bad odors coming from inside the closet, you need to know why they originate in the first place. This setback can be caused mainly by two reasons, the accumulation of humidity and lack of ventilation.

As these are completely closed spaces, air circulation is less, forming an ideal environment for humidity to adhere to the cabinet surfaces. In turn, this brings with it the appearance of mold and bacteria, which cause unpleasant odors in the furniture.





However, bad odors may not only occur due to the natural appearance of humidity in the closet. By storing wet clothes or not yet completely dried, we could be helping to generate an environment more conducive to the appearance of humidity and everything that it entails.

Avoiding these circumstances is vital to prolong the useful life of the cabinet and everything it stores for as long as possible, although the appearance of humidity is inevitable in most cases. Therefore, these are three tricks so that the inside of the furniture always smells good.

Clean the inside of your closet regularly

From time to time or once the appearance of bad odors begins to be detected, it is important to sanitize the closet to prevent them from reproducing or adhering to the stored fabrics. To do this, start by emptying the furniture completely, including hangers and all the drawers that can be removed.

After that, mix equal parts warm water and white cleaning vinegar and use a microfiber cloth to apply the mixture to all surfaces of the closet. If the cabinet to be cleaned is made of solid wood, avoid possible damage to the material by using specific products for cleaning wood.

Next, clean all the drawers and hangers thoroughly in the same way. Finally, open the furniture doors as much as possible and ventilate the room so that the closet dries more easily. After a couple of hours it should be completely ready for use again.





Use air fresheners for bad smells

If the odors coming from the closet are very unpleasant, it is possible to use some air freshener to cover up the problem completely. There is a wide variety of air fresheners for sale in specialized stores and supermarkets with which to tackle bad odors. It is possible to distinguish between multiple categories, smells and potencies, so you can use them both inside the furniture and in the rest of the entire room.

Likewise, it is also possible to create a homemade aromatic air freshener. To do this, choose your favorite dry herbs and place them in a piece of cloth. After that, gather the corners of the fabric and use a thread to knot the air freshener and prevent the herbs from coming out of the fabric. It is also possible to reinforce the aromas by impregnating the fabric with drops of the essential oil of your choice.

Use natural dehumidifiers

If the room where the closet is located is very humid, cleaning and airing the area from time to time may not be enough. Dehumidifiers are one of the most effective methods to alleviate this circumstance. As with flavorings, it is possible to purchase these products in specialized stores and even in some supermarkets, although they can also be made at home.

To do this, fill one or several old socks with baking soda and place them in the corners of the closet. This product is a classic during home cleaning tasks and will absorb much of the moisture present inside the furniture.

This option does not neutralize odors in itself, but rather helps prevent them from forming in the first instance, so it can serve as a complement to one of the other tricks mentioned.