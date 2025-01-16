“I don’t know if I can tell it,” were the first words of Flo at the reunion of Fair nonsense on Wednesday night Martinez and brothersafter the famous question of Dani Martínez: “Your ‘earth swallow me’ moment.”

The comedian dared to reveal the anecdote, which involved Pablo Motos. “I was doing a phone interview in the office“, he put the situation in context. “There, he had a fruit bowl, with fruit,” he detailed something important.

“Dani came in and he started acting like an asshole“He continued, mimicking the gestures he made to him as a mockery while he answered in the interview. “He did things to me and I ended up picking an apple“he added.

To launch the threat against her partner, Flo decided rub the apple on your private partsliterally. “But exaggeratedly, so that he could see it well,” he emphasized. With that fruit, he made the gesture that he was going to throw it at Dani, and he retreated.

“I left the interview and when I looked, Pablo Motos had entered the office and came out with the apple in his hand,” he revealed. “I couldn’t say anything to him and he took a bite,” he said. “I haven’t had to tell this before in The anthill“, the comedian launched the barb.