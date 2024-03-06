The Xbox Partner Preview began with the first official look at Unknown 9: Awakeninga new game by Bandai Namco, which will be available sometime in summer 2024. As you can see in the trailer, this is an action game, which gives us the opportunity to take control of a girl with temporary powers, known as Haroona.

Although there are not many details at the moment, Unknown 9: Awakening It looks like an interesting proposal that will give us the opportunity to travel a wide worldfight using different powers, and experience a story with Middle Eastern inspirations.

Remember, Unknown 9: Awakening It will reach our hands at some point in the summer of 2024.

Via: Xbox