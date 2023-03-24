The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and digital infrastructures, María González Veracruz from Murcia, declared this Friday before the start of the Gathering of La Luz, of which she is the protagonist, that at this moment there is no scenario in which she has to give a step forward in the event that José Vélez achieves poor results in the regional elections in May. «I do not consider that scenario but I consider that Pepe Vélez is the next president of the Region of Murcia. He has my absolute support for it to be so, at the same time that I hope that there will be many socialist mayors in the next legislature, “she added.

Regarding her future in the central government, in reference to the upcoming reshuffle of the Executive that Pedro Sánchez is preparing for the coming days and given the possibility that María González could be in the pools to assume some of the two vacant ministries, the Secretary of State He stated that “I don’t have a second to think about another scenario other than the Secretary of State for Telecommunications. I am absolutely happy and very dedicated to this task.”

In relation to water and the Tajo-Segura Transfer, María González stated that as a Murcian she feels “very sensitive and involved with water and what it means for the Region”. In her opinion, she commented that “the socialist government made a large investment in desalination during the Rodríguez Zapatero stage despite the noise and controversy that occurred at the time, which now supposes a guarantee of supply.” In this sense, she hopes that in the next 15 years it will be said again that “these resources have also served the Segura basin.” González Veracruz points out that “there is a large investment by the Government of Spain and the Ministry in a desalination and alternative energy project that will provide water forever.”

María González Veracruz announced, in relation to her department, that “Murcia City Council is going to receive a direct investment of 5.6 million euros to install a node of virtual laboratories and technological development focused on the artillery barracks. audiovisual sector. Murcia is one of the six selected cities in Spain for a telecommunications hub program at a European level”, she added.

The Secretary of State also indicated that her department “has invested 26 million euros between 2018 and 2020 to develop broadband and that it reaches all corners of the Region, especially the districts of Lorca and the Northwest, and the nucleus of La Alcayna, which currently has difficulties connecting to the internet. Veracruz pointed out that “in total, the Region of Murcia will receive 900 million euros from Next Generation funds for digital projects and telecommunications development and all the rest.”

The Tertulia de la Luz, which takes place this Friday, was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Luis Alberto Marín, and the president and deputy of the PSRM, Alfonso Martínez Baños. The Government delegate and Socialist General Secretary, José Vélez, was not present. Rafael González Tovar, father of María González Veracruz, also attended.