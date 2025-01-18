At some point it almost looked tacky. But somehow it was also childish how the Eintracht Frankfurt players in their thermal jackets, in temperatures around freezing point, pushed a colleague in a leather jacket into the front row who hadn’t even played. The fact that Omar Marmoush was happy on the pitch about the show of strength against Dortmund (2-0), as if he had once again contributed goals and assists like he did against Freiburg (4-1), was unusual enough. But the fact that the Egyptian was then celebrated by the northwest curve and that there were tears in his eyes was certainly unusual. Has there ever been a more stylish winter change of this magnitude?

“The pictures at the end speak volumes,” said Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller, who was very touched by this farewell: The 44-year-old assured that he will never forget these goosebumps for the rest of his life. Because they would also say a lot about the team and the club, which is said to have an emotional bond on many levels, although that hasn’t always been the case in Frankfurt in the recent past. The loss of Marmoush, who scored 15 times as a goalscorer and assisted ten times in the league alone, is an example of a new spirit, as Toppmöller pointed out: “Everyone contributed to making him shine. We will miss Omar as a player and even more as a person.”

The Eintracht ultras in particular actually reject anyone who is not loyal to their SGE: In the case of the fine foot with a built-in turbo, who came from Wolfsburg on a free transfer, it is obviously different because everyone sees the 25-year-old as an impeccable sportsman who is happy with his move Going to Manchester City fulfilled a childhood wish. In Frankfurt they forego resentment or hurt pride. “His dream was always the Premier League and now he has the chance. Nobody will hold that against him,” said keeper and captain Kevin Trapp. The club cannot and does not want to say no to a transfer fee of almost 80 million euros – 75 million of which is a base amount, the rest bonuses. The player cannot and does not want to refuse with a rumored annual salary of around 15 million euros. Especially since he now appears in the globally respected Premier League, where his great role model Mo Salah (still) plays for Liverpool FC.

“We all know what we had in Omar. Outstanding character, outstanding player. It’s always a shame when a player leaves. We will miss him,” said Mario Götze, who played against his former club as if he wanted to replace Marmoush personally. Somehow every Frankfurter seemed to do extra sprints, especially when working against the ball. Eintracht looks prepared for a new era without Marmoush.

Marmoush receives nothing but praise from everyone in Frankfurt – and best wishes

“In the scenes after the end of the game you can see: Omar is still a part of us. “Everyone wants him to take the next step,” said sports director Markus Krösche afterwards, “he deserves to have this farewell.” And then the SGE maker explained: “If players develop faster than the club, that’s fine something happen. It was not planned that things would become so concrete in the winter. But that’s part of the business.”

The 44-year-old is not one of those responsible people who sheds a single tear after footballers when exorbitant earning opportunities await elsewhere. The legitimate question of whether he was prepared for the departure of the difference player only elicited a tired smile from him. Top candidates like Arnaud Kalimuendo (22 years old / Stade Rennes), Mathys Tel (19 / FC Bayern) or Jonathan Burkardt (24 / FSV Mainz) are difficult or definitely impossible to get this winter.

It would be disastrous, especially given the additional burden of the Europa League – Ferencvaros Budapest is coming to the city forest on Thursday – if the Hessians did not step up their attack. Unlike the departure of Randal Kolo Muani in the summer of 2023, when the agreement with PSG for the record sum of 95 million euros was only reached after the transfer window in Germany had closed, this time there is enough time with the transfer deadline on February 3rd. Time to lure a successor into the Frankfurt environment, where strikers from all over the world have thrived particularly well for years.