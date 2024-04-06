Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Marine Islands Carnival will be held next Saturday, and is organized by the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, as part of the marine season “calendar”, in cooperation with Nakheel.

The Dubai International Marine Sports Club announced the opening of registration through the electronic portal to participate in the events that include 3 competitions, the first of which is the Dubai Kayak Fishing Championship, the second of which is the Dubai Community Stand-Up Rowing Race, and the third of which is the Dubai Community Kayak Race.

Mohammed Saif Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, said that the “calendar” of events for the Dubai International Marine Sports Club season witnesses a great diversity of events, races and festivals, to attract various segments of society, as the club is always keen to provide opportunities for all segments. The community to participate in marine sporting events, in a competitive atmosphere and a safe surrounding environment in accordance with safety standards.

Al Marri pointed out that the upcoming carnival is a community festival for marine sports enthusiasts, kayak and stand-up paddleboarding enthusiasts, and kayak fishing enthusiasts, noting that the club will provide a wonderful atmosphere for participants, extending an open invitation to those wishing to participate in the activities throughout the day.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai International Marine Sports Club organized a number of events in the heart of the waters of the Dubai Islands, in cooperation with Nakheel Company, the most prominent of which is the Dubai International Waterbike Race, the opening event in the “calendar” of the International Federation, with the participation of international competitors from 11 countries, and the Dubai Open Surfboard Championship. On the water, kite surfing.