20:30 The teams warm up Míchel’s men go out to the field. Applause from the stands!!!!!

20:29 Every game, a showcase to the world Girona does not miss the opportunity to show its landscapes, culture and gastronomy. And the whole planet sees them against Madrid…

20:27 Ancelotti’s boys arrive at Montilivi Because of their faces it must be a bit chilly in Girona…

20:25 Who whistles tonight? The Extremaduran Jesus Gil Manzano has been designated to referee in Montilivi. He will be assisted on the wings by Javier Martínez Nicolás and Ángel Nevado Rodríguez. The fourth referee will be Juan Manuel Gordillo Escamilla. In the VAR it will be Daniel Trujillo Suarez, from the Tenerife school. Your assistant, also known as AVAR, will be Juan Martínez Munuera.

20:15 Do you know that Madrid is considering playing Miguel Gutiérrez? The full-back, a regular in Míchel’s eleven, is a Madrid youth player, who could repatriate him by paying only 8 million euros. To keep it or to do business…

20:10 Míchel’s boys are already in Montilivi Tonight there is a desire to play!!!!!

20:09 Girona presents its warriors Don’t miss the faces of the Girona footballers. They’re scary!

20:08 Here it is played tonight Montilivi has always been a welcoming stadium. Today, completely full

20:07 Madrid plays in black Everything prepared in the visiting locker room!!!!

20:06 We also have the Girona eleven Míchel’s bet to face Madrid: Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Miguel; Iván Martín, Oriol Romeu; Asprilla, Bryan Gil and Miovski

20:05 Ancelotti makes four changes The coach sits Asencio down andHe puts Tchouaméni in the center of the defense. He also starts Arda Güler in midfield and Brahim for the injured Rodrygo. What do you think of the lineup?

20:03 We already have the eleven of Real Madrid These are the athletes Ancelotti has chosen: Courtois Lucas, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Arda Güler, Bellingham; Brahim and Mbappé

20:02 Madrid to make up for the setback in San Mamés The whites fell to Athletic (2-1) last Wednesday in the early matchday due to the Spanish Super Cup dispute. Barcelona’s draw at Villamarín can give wings to the capital’s residents