20:30
The teams warm up
Míchel’s men go out to the field. Applause from the stands!!!!!
20:29
Every game, a showcase to the world
Girona does not miss the opportunity to show its landscapes, culture and gastronomy. And the whole planet sees them against Madrid…
20:27
Ancelotti’s boys arrive at Montilivi
Because of their faces it must be a bit chilly in Girona…
20:25
Who whistles tonight?
The Extremaduran Jesus Gil Manzano has been designated to referee in Montilivi. He will be assisted on the wings by Javier Martínez Nicolás and Ángel Nevado Rodríguez. The fourth referee will be Juan Manuel Gordillo Escamilla.
In the VAR it will be Daniel Trujillo Suarez, from the Tenerife school. Your assistant, also known as AVAR, will be Juan Martínez Munuera.
20:15
Do you know that Madrid is considering playing Miguel Gutiérrez?
The full-back, a regular in Míchel’s eleven, is a Madrid youth player, who could repatriate him by paying only 8 million euros. To keep it or to do business…
20:10
Míchel’s boys are already in Montilivi
Tonight there is a desire to play!!!!!
20:09
Girona presents its warriors
Don’t miss the faces of the Girona footballers. They’re scary!
20:08
Here it is played tonight
Montilivi has always been a welcoming stadium. Today, completely full
20:07
Madrid plays in black
Everything prepared in the visiting locker room!!!!
20:06
We also have the Girona eleven
Míchel’s bet to face Madrid: Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Miguel; Iván Martín, Oriol Romeu; Asprilla, Bryan Gil and Miovski
20:05
Ancelotti makes four changes
The coach sits Asencio down andHe puts Tchouaméni in the center of the defense. He also starts Arda Güler in midfield and Brahim for the injured Rodrygo. What do you think of the lineup?
20:03
We already have the eleven of Real Madrid
These are the athletes Ancelotti has chosen: Courtois Lucas, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Arda Güler, Bellingham; Brahim and Mbappé
20:02
Madrid to make up for the setback in San Mamés
The whites fell to Athletic (2-1) last Wednesday in the early matchday due to the Spanish Super Cup dispute. Barcelona’s draw at Villamarín can give wings to the capital’s residents
20:00
Great game in Montilivi!!!!!!
Good evening and welcome to the Girona stadium, where Real Madrid is playing tonight to try to take advantage of Barcelona’s setback in Seville
