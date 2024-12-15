Platforms for selling second-hand products are booming, and within this segment, that of used clothing stands out. Applications like Vinted They sweep customers of all ages.

One of the keys to this system is that sellers have to package the garments they sell themselves. They must do it, of course they are trying Reduce package size as much as possible.

Therefore, there are all kinds of tips and tricks for packing clothes, like that of a TikToker who has surprised his followers with his peculiar system to send a t-shirt.

The man in question uses a yogurt container (larger than conventional ones). After eating its contents to empty it, and cleaning and drying it afterwards, the seller fold the shirt as far as possible and puts it in the container.

Then just apply packing tape around the container and you’re done. “I hope that the person who bought me the shirt don’t be angry“says the tiktoker in the video.

In the comments, many followers do not think it is the most appropriate way to pack a piece of clothing: “It’s disrespectful,” says one. “I will never buy anything from Vinted,” says another.

But there are also those who applaud the measure: “Honestly, as long as it’s completely clean, who cares?” Another says: “Actually, that’s very clever.”

A third commented: “All I see is sustainability, zero waste, environmental awareness, recycling and creativity.” Another agreed, saying: “It’s an unpopular opinion, but I love creative packaging like this. “It’s what I like most about Vinted.”