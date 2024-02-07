Continue the general adjustment work on Palworld with the arrival of the new one patch v0.1.4.1 for PC and Xbox, which advances the software version and fixes several issues, including the management of rescues, crashes, sleeping pals always in some situations and other problems.
This is a large update, which you can learn more about at this addressreading the official notes published by Pocketpair for the occasion, within the substantial support that the Japanese team is giving to the game which has quickly become a true worldwide phenomenon.
Lots of improvements applied
As for the adjustments major, these mainly concern the following points:
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash and corrupt saves when the total Pals captured reached 7000
- The patch fixes saves that were corrupted by the previous issue, making them functional again
- Fixed an issue that caused weapons equipped by other players to disappear if a grenade was used in multiplayer in some situations
- Fixed an issue where the capture chance rate of some creatures did not change even if the conditions for this increase were met
- Fixed an issue that caused some Pals to sleep continuously once they were assigned to a breeding farm: they should now wake up correctly
- Fixed an issue that caused wood to not appear after a Pal cut down a tree
Added to all this is also an increase in countermeasures against cheats introduced with this patch, another problem that is evidently increasing within Palworld.
With the great success, we have also seen the huge increase in costs related to the game servers for Palworld, in addition to the fact that Xbox users play it on average over 3 hours a day.
