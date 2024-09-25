A revelation last season in Spain with their third place in the league, Girona on Wednesday went a fourth consecutive game without a win in all competitions, drawing (0-0) against Rayo Vallecano at home on matchday 7.

The modest Catalan club remains stuck in the second half of the table (12th, 8 points), far from the European positions, while the Madrid team is tenth after its second consecutive draw, which is its third consecutive game without losing.

Girona lined up the Colombian Yaser Asprillawhile James remained on the bench at Rayo.

At the end of the match, Girona coach Michel spoke critically of Yaser, although he admitted that he had a good game and initially praised him.

“He is a difference-maker with the ball, he has talent, he can turn, he can play one-on-one, he can solve situations, he can shoot from medium distance, he can finish, in short,” said Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz.

“He’s a lad who’s only 19 or 20 years old, very young, and he’s in the process of understanding a little of everything that happens to him in professional football. We’re happy with him, his day-to-day life, he’s a good asset. We have confidence in him and we let him know that from the team,” he added.

Girona's Colombian striker Yáser Asprilla (l) fights for the ball with Rayo's Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin (r) during the LaLiga matchday 7 between Girona FC and Rayo Vallecano, this Wednesday at the Montilivi Municipal stadium, in Girona.

However, the coach reflected on the responsibility that falls on Asprilla for arriving as a star reinforcement and receiving the number 10 shirt.

“Giving the 10 to a player who has just arrived and has cost a lot of money… it has taken him longer to understand what we wanted, but I am happy with him, he is going to go further,” said the coach.

“Give the number 10 to a young player? The number 10 belongs to James, who was on the other side, the number 10 in Colombia belongs to James, ask him if he is going to take it away… here we have given it to him, but he is a player of brutal talent”

