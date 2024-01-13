The French Alexis Pinturaultwhich has suffered a spectacular fall in the supergiant of Wengen (Switzerland)test of the Alpine Skiing World Cup, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

According to the French Federation in a statement, the tests carried out in the interlaken hospital have confirmed the significant injury of the French skier, who landed poorly on a jump in the area of ​​the fearsome Kernen S and slid uncontrollably along the track.

What happened?

He lost his left ski and, based on his actions once he received assistance, he had knee problems that have been confirmed.

⛷🇨🇭 | Een naar beeld, nadat gister Alexis Pinturault afgevoerd moest worden, moet nu Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mee met de helikopter. 🙏🚁 #fisalpine 📺 Live op discovery+ pic.twitter.com/8DV639W3aT — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) January 13, 2024

After several minutes being treated by the competition's medical services, he was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Pinturault, who will be repatriated to France for further evaluation and surgery, he will not be able to compete again this season.

He is currently twelfth overall in the World Cup, in which he has won 34 events and achieved 77 podiums.

He also has three Olympic and eight world medals under his belt, including three golds.

