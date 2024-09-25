Eastern Equine Encephalitis Alert in the US. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared the mosquito-borne infection “a imminent threat to public health“, following the death in Ulster County of the first human case of the disease in New York state since 2015. Hochul urged citizens to follow recommendations aimed at reducing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, activated more state agencies and strengthened coordination between state and local officials.

Eastern equine encephalitis – reads the communication from the state of New York – is a rare, but serious viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes and can affect horses and humans. Infection can occur at any age, but those over 50 and under 15 are at higher risk.

While most people bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus do not develop symptoms, severe cases may suddenly develop headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting; symptoms may then progress to disorientation, convulsions, encephalitis, and coma. About a third of patients who develop the disease die.while many who overcome it suffer neurological damage. On the market There is no vaccine for Eastern equine encephalitis. The best protection is to avoid mosquito bites.