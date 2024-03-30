In Mexico, the death of an eight-year-old girl has sparked horror and possibly sparked vigilantism. “I have asked the Attorney General's Office of the state of Guerrero to ensure a speedy, prompt and effective investigation in which those responsible for this cowardly act will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said the governor of the Pacific coast state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, on Friday (local time).

The girl, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead by police officers on a country road near the municipality of Taxco de Alarcón, the regional attorney general's office said on Thursday. An investigation into the crime of femicide was then initiated. Femicide is a term used to describe violent crimes in which women are killed because of their gender.

The murder of a woman who, according to media reports, was involved in the deprivation of her liberty and murder of the eight-year-old is also being investigated. In addition to her, the injuries of two men who were also said to have been involved in the girl's murder were also examined.

The dead girl was found in a black plastic bag, reported the Mexican newspaper “Milenio”. Videos purportedly showing the eight-year-old's kidnapping then spread on social media. Even before the Attorney General's Office could execute the relevant arrest and search warrants, a mob of angry villagers reportedly visited the woman identified in the video in her house on Thursday, dragged her onto the street and beat her. In addition, her two sons are said to have been beaten.

The woman then died of her injuries, the condition of the men, who are said to be in the hospital, is stable, “Milenio” reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Public Security. According to the Attorney General's Office, another man who is also said to have been involved in the violent crime was arrested. The government will not allow impunity, said Governor Pineda.