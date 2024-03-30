Sunday, March 31, 2024
Accidents | One person died in a cabin fire in Suomussalmi, the cause of the fire is not clear

March 30, 2024
Accidents | One person died in a cabin fire in Suomussalmi, the cause of the fire is not clear

One person was found dead inside the destroyed leisure apartment.

One-story one person died in a cottage fire in Suomussalmi on Saturday evening.

The alarm about the building fire came at 19:19. When the rescue service arrived at the scene, the cottage was in the stage of full fire. Several units from the rescue service went to the scene.

One person was found dead in the destroyed leisure apartment, says the Oulu Police Department.

Emergency services informed in the evening at around half past ten that the extinguishing works are still continuing at the site. The cause of the fire was unknown.

The police do not suspect a crime in the case.

