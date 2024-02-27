Is artificial intelligence the ultimate job killer? Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom's chief technology officer, is not so pessimistic. However, she sees employers and employees as having a certain obligation.

Ms. Nemat, artificial intelligence is the dominant topic at the mobile communications trade fair in Barcelona. As a technology expert, do you understand that there are people outside the high-tech sphere who are worried about AI and who fear for their jobs?

There are studies that suggest that by 2030 almost no workplace will be able to function without AI. This means: Activities will change, some will be eliminated, some will be added. Overall, the following applies to society: We will definitely not run out of work. I am firmly convinced of this.

But computer scientists are already worried that they will no longer be needed in the future.