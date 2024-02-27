LONDON. Prince William has canceled his participation in a memorial service for Constantine of Greece (who passed away last year) at Windsor Castle for “personal reasons”. This was announced by Kensington Palace, assuring that his wife Kate “is well” and continues to recover after abdominal surgery last month.

However, the reason for the last-minute absence of the heir to the throne, who has been very busy in recent weeks in events representing the monarchy, while his father, King Charles III, had to cancel his official public appointments after he was diagnosed with cancer and a period of medical therapy began for him.

But mystery hovers over Carlo in this circumstance. According to Daily Mail, the sovereign was not supposed to be present at the ceremony in Windsor. Instead, the Sun he tells how the king had arrived to participate but “would leave before the ceremony”. Again, for unknown reasons.

Queen Camilla attended the ceremony to remember the last king of Greece, second cousin of Charles III and godfather of William, without the sovereign, who was absent as expected, with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who attended united with Anna Maria and Paolo of Greece.

The news of the absence of the heir to the throne was immediately picked up by the Kingdom's media, which underlined the importance of the event for the British royals who were very close to the Hellenic dynasty.

Camilla's presence, as also emerges from the photographers' shots, appears reassuring with respect to the health conditions of Carlo, who appeared in good shape last week at Buckingham Palace during the first in-person audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since he was diagnosed with cancer.