Do you love playing with your smartphone from time to time but the touch controls are always a nuisance? Then the solution is to buy a GameSir G8 Galileo Controller for Android and iPhone 15/16 (as they have USB-C) on sale on Amazon, with a limited time offer of 24% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The lowest recent price is 89.99€. The current price is the best on the platform and the controller is shipped by Amazon. It is also the best-selling “cell phone game controller” on Amazon at the moment.
GameSir G8 Galileo Controller Features
The GameSir G8 Galileo Controller for Android and iPhone 15/16 – more precisely for any smartphone with USB-C input – has all the classic buttons of a console controller, both the front ones and the triggers. The analog sticks and triggers have Hall effect and promise that they will not have drifting.
The advantage of a smartphone controller is that makes gaming much more comfortableboth to products used natively on the smartphone and to video games played via cloud gaming and remote play. The controller automatically goes into standby after 10 minutes of inactivity to preserve the battery. On Android you can also map the buttons freely.
