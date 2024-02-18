A mature couple, together for four years. Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini reveal little: if they are roses they will bloom, for their mother-in-law “they have already bloomed”.

The angelic face of Jannik Sinner, fresh from third place in the world tennis rankings after his semi-final victory against the Dutch Griekspoor at the ATP in Rotterdam, seems irresistible for mothers. The only candidate and eligible mother-in-law, however, at the moment is only Silvia Mannucci, from Montevarchi. She is the mother of Maria Bracciniborn in 2000, today an influencer and great love of Sinner.

Since 2019 Maria Braccini is also known to the public as the official girlfriend of the tennis star. Maria, shielded by great confidentiality, lives in Monte Carlo with Jannik and you can know something about her through her Instagram profile with 254 thousand followers.

TO Montevarchi, where mother Silvia lives and works, the atmosphere seems welcoming, as the size of the community would suggest (around 25 thousand people). Despite the apparent propensity for sharing and gossip, the topic of Sinner and Braccini is not well received by the community. The inhabitants don't bother to answer a few curiosities.

In the profile of the young influencer, as a joke, the question of Maria's alleged “Indian origins” is raised, given that she indicates New Delhi as her place of birth. “Are we joking? We are Tuscans, we have all the fashion houses that come to work in Valdarno and now we should be ashamed to say that we were born in Montevarchi?”, replies a fellow citizen when asked on the issue.

Who is Silvia Mannucci? There mother of Mary she runs a thriving fabric shop, always shows great elegance, and is determined not to make statements about the private sphere of the family, especially her daughter. “Jannik and Maria are adults, you have to ask them certain things,” when she asks her questions about more personal matters.

Maria's mother also has two other children, her husband is an engineer who works in Germany, but does not reveal details about her daughter's private life. He also refrains from commenting on Maria's alleged Indian origins. She claims that Jannik Sinner and his family are extremely confidential. It's not surprising: this attitude is simply useful to protect the tranquility of the relationship.

Despite the limited collection of further details by the various journalists who arrived in Maria's hometown, we learn from Silvia Mannucci that the relationship between Jannik and Maria is mature and solid. The couple is official for four years now, and their mother believes they are already at an important point in their journey. “Let's leave them alone and they will get where they need to go.” As a mother and mother-in-law, she hopes that their story can continue without interference.

Lots of information about their relationship, including first lines of this story, remain a mystery. According to local sources in Montevarchi, the spark between Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini would have struck in Val Pusteria, in Alto Adige, where the two families would have had the opportunity to get to know each other during a holiday. The precise details remain known only to the two lovers. If they are roses they will bloom, even if her mother-in-law thinks differently. In fact, the woman says: “To me they already seem to be in bloom.”