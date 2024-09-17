Chivas de Guadalajara and León will face each other in matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX next Wednesday, September 18. The red-and-white team seeks to continue climbing positions in the general table and will try to obtain three important points against a Fiera that is not going through its best moment.
Below we present the probable lineup of Chivas de Guadalajara for this match on matchday 8 of the Liga MX:
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel: ‘Tala’ is having a great season and is consolidating himself as a first division player. Fernando Gago has full confidence in him.
Right back: Alan Mozo: The red-and-white full-back is slowly rediscovering his best form. Mozo’s best phase of play is attack, and he needs to be more attentive in defence.
Center back: Antonio BriseñoIt was thought that the loss of Jesús Orozco would weigh heavily on Chivas de Guadalajara, but ‘El Pollo’ has more than fulfilled his role in the minutes he has been given.
Center back: Gilberto Sepulveda: ‘Tiba’ looks increasingly solid and if he continues at this pace it is very likely that he will receive a new opportunity in the Mexican National Team.
Left back: Jose Castillo: Castillo’s arrival has solved a puzzle for Gago. After Cristian Calderón’s departure, it was not clear who would play on the left. The former Pachuca player has risen to the challenge.
Defensive midfielder: Fernando González:For those up front to shine, one has to do the dirty work in the middle of the pitch. ‘Oso’ González fulfils this role perfectly. Although his work is not very showy, it allows his teammates to play more confidently.
Central midfielder: Fernando Beltran: ‘Nene’ is an element that has sacrifice and can collaborate in the recovery, but who is also capable of joining the attack when needed and the situation is right.
Central midfielder: Erick Gutierrez: The former PSV Eindhoven and Pachuca player benefits from the work of Beltrán and González. ‘Guti’ is not a speedster, but he is the Chivas player who thinks the quickest on the pitch. With space and time he can change a match.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado: ‘Piojo’ is having a great time: He is one of the stars of the Liga MX, one of the best in his position and he started as a starter for the Mexican National Team during Javier Aguirre’s management. He has just renewed his contract thanks to his good performance.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell: The good form of the ‘Vaquero’ has led him to be considered again by the United States national team. This semester he has stood out and has contributed both with goals and assists.
Center forward: Armando Gonzalez:The ‘Hormiga’ has known how to take advantage of the minutes that Gago has given him after Javier Hernández’s injury and Ricardo Marín’s absence from play.
