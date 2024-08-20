We leave at 19:00 Italian time today, August 20 on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, one hour before the start of the Opening Night Live, with Pierpaolo Greco and Francesco Serino connected from Cologne, ready to comment together with our readers on all the announcements and games shown during the event. You can follow us at this link or directly via the player below.

If you are a fan of video games, the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live tonight is an event not to be missed, with the opening event of the Cologne festival set to be the stage for many trailers, announcements of new titles and updates on the major games coming in the coming weeks and months. As per tradition, the editorial team of Multiplayer.it will be deployed on the front lines for Follow the event live with you on our Twitch channel .

An event full of announcements

The Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 is one of the most important showcases for the gaming scene and we have often seen important announcements during these events. In this regard, Geoff Keighley, the organizer and host of the event, has already revealed a long list of games that will be shown for the occasion, which includes, among others, titles of the caliber of Monster Hunter Wilds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Dune: Awakening, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle. And who knows, maybe there will also be room for Death Stranding 2 and a new Dying Light … we’ll find out in a few hours!

