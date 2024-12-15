Barça Legends beat Real Madrid Leyendas 2-1 this Sunday morning in ‘El Clásico in Tokyo’, which marked the debut of Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta with the team of former Blaugrana players. Both, who are part of the history of Barcelona fans, played together again nine and a half years later. Despite the passage of time, both the Egarense and the man from La Mancha were protagonists of the culé victory and once again left glimpses of their talent.

More than 45,000 spectators enjoyed the football reunion of Xavi and Iniesta at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. The meeting between legends from both clubs was also part of the tribute ceremonies to the man from Fuentealbilla, who has recently retired from professional football. It is also the first duel between Barça and Real Madrid on Japanese soil.

The Blaugranas were the ones who took the lead on the scoreboard in the first half thanks to a goal from Javier Saviola, which was preceded by a masterful spur pass from Xavi Hernández so that Ludovic Giuly was left alone and assisted the Argentine in the small area to put the score at 1-0.

Xavi and Iniesta, before the start of the Legends Classic. Issei Kato/Reuters

Madrid broke the deadlock thirteen minutes from the end of the Legends Classic. The scorer was Balboa. But in the 91st minute, Iniesta’s magic appeared, putting in a decisive cross from the left that, in an attempt to avoid the inevitable, made Fernando Sanz score an own goal and make it 2-1.

Both Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta played the entire match and, in the starting eleven, they were accompanied by Angoy, Déhu, Fernando Navarro, Sergi Barjuan, Rafa Márquez, Rivaldo, Mendieta, Giuly and Saviola. The Barça Legends coach, Chapi Ferrer, made some substitutions and Roger García, Roberto Trashorras, Nolito, Aguado, Valiente, Guzmán and Ferrón also had their minutes.

On the part of Real Madrid Leyendas, José Antonio Camacho started Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Iván Campo, Raúl Bravo, Fernando Sanz, Luis Milla, Cannavaro, Mcmanaman, Julio Baptista, Karembeu and Savio. Amavisca, Buyo, Tébar, Agus, Balboa, Congo and Pedro Contreras also took the field.



The players of Barça Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas, after the match. Issei Kato/Reuters

At the end of the match, tribute was paid again to Andrés Iniesta and Real Madrid presented him with a shirt that bore his name and the number 8.