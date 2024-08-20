Rome Accident, Francesca Di Ruberto, Ex-Girlfriend of “Non è la Rai” Dies

Francesca Di Ruberto, 44, former star of the historic TV program, died in an accident in Rome It’s not the Rai.

The woman, who was on her way to work, was in her car when she crashed into an Ama van on Via Trionfale, in the northern part of Rome.

On board the car, in addition to the victim, there was also a passenger who was transported to the hospital by 118 in very serious conditions.

The driver of the Ama vehicle tested negative for drug and alcohol while the company in a statement said it was “at the complete disposal of the competent authorities to clarify the dynamics of the incident and the employee driving the Ama vehicle was transported in shock to the hospital for the routine checks required in these cases. The Ama management expresses its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family”.

The 44 year old had participated in the television program for the entire 94/95 television season, at the age of 15. It’s not the Rai where he sang the song Heart.

Among the many messages of condolence, there is also that of Alessia Gioffi, another protagonist of It’s not the Raiwho wrote on social media: “Little Francesca, you flew away. Your life was cut short too soon to give a signal and a cry to those who are still here!!! To not waste and squander even a second of your existence!!!! I will always remember you with your sweetness. Sweet, polite, shy and curious”.