The G7 foreign ministers began a meeting this Tuesday in Tokyo focused on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip for the Israeli offensive and in maintaining support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom), joined by the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, It started this Tuesday with a working dinner and will continue with several meeting sessions this Wednesday.

“Close communication within the G7 has never been more important than now, at a time when the international situation is becoming increasingly serious and complicated,” said the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, at the beginning of the meeting.

Demonstrators in solidarity with the Palestinian people protest against the G7 foreign ministers meeting.

Kamikawa invited his counterparts to discuss “candidly and deeply” the most urgent global issuesamong which the situation in the Middle East stood out.

The Japanese foreign minister, who was on tour last weekend in Israel, Palestine and other Middle Eastern countries, He stated that the priority for the Japanese presidency is “the improvement of the humanitarian situation” in Gaza and contribute to calming tempers in the region.

“It especially pains us that among those damaged (by the conflict) there are children, women and the elderly. That is why we are making diplomatic efforts to have a humanitarian pause that allows the arrival of aid to the civilian population in the area,” Kamikawa said in press conference before the start of the meeting.

The Japanese presidency of the G7 hopes that a joint declaration will emerge from the meeting that includes these pointsa task complicated by the different sensitivities among its members when referring to issues such as the Israeli right to defend itself or the increase in civilian casualties in Gaza.

The statement could include, in addition to calls for a humanitarian pause and respect for international law, a joint condemnation of the “terrorist attacks” by the Islamist militia Hamas that triggered the Israeli offensive, according to diplomatic sources.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which has been going on for a month, has left more than 10,000 dead in Gaza and 1,400 dead in attacks by the Islamist group, which also holds 241 hostages.

The Israeli military has intensified attacks on Palestinian territory despite growing calls from the international community for a humanitarian truce, and its prime minister said, Benjamin Netanyahu could be in charge of Gaza security “indefinitely” once the war ends.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the foreign ministers will revalidate during their meetings the commitment reached at the G7 leaders’ summit last May in Hiroshimawhich promised assistance to Ukraine “for as long as necessary” and “by all possible means.”

The G7 thus seeks to respond to the stagnation of the conflict and Moscow’s apparent plans to extend it as long as possible while waiting for the common front that pressures Russia and supports Kiev to begin to falter.

At the meeting, new ways to sanction Russia could also be discussed, such as greater restrictions on its diamond exports.a proposal that the EU is considering including in its next round of punitive measures, according to the aforementioned sources.

The discussion sessions focused on the war in Ukraine will also feature the virtual participation of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba.

Likewise, the foreign ministers will discuss the increase in instability in the Asia-Pacific region due to China’s military rise, tensions around Taiwan and North Korea’s weapons developments, together with the strengthening of its ties with Moscow and Iran.



EFE

