Guest on the set of Bravissimo.
He has become famous for his false starts on broadcasts.
The last date of Colombian football in which the eight classified for the next phase were known was qualified by several interesting points and one of them was, again, Javier Fernandez.
Not believing
The goal singer, as he is known, made a mistake again, this time in the key match between the Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Huila.
Fernández comfortably narrated the game, but in one play he confused the last name of one of the Huila forwards with that of the merengue singer, Wilfrido Vargas.
The forward of the ‘opita’ cast is called Wilfrido de la Rosa, but in the surprising move, Fernández changed his last name.
It had already happened in the Junior game and the Tolima, After the visiting team scored the winning goal, the narrator sang the goal to the Medellin.
🎵Nononononono nono… oh, oh oh oh… did you go crazy Wilfrido?🎵
🚨 EXCLUSIVE According to Cantonto del Gol, the Dominican musician “Wilfrido Vargas” left his group and today was a reinforcement for Atlético Huila! pic.twitter.com/dVB1pR8P2G
— HellHammer 🎧 (@johngongo) November 8, 2023
