Fujairah (Union)

Fujairah Chess and Culture Club has contracted with the world-class chess coach, German Grand Master Arkady Nedic, to supervise the training of the national team and club player, Ammar Al-Sadrani, to contribute to developing his technical skills, to enhance the strategic plan of Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, and in addition to supporting the player to obtain the title of International Grand Master, in preparation for achieving accomplishments worthy of the UAE.

Dr. Abdullah Al Barakat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, signed the contract with the coach, appreciating the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, in supporting the player for the upcoming events.

Dr. Al Barakat described the contracting with the new coach as a strategic step on the road to achieving more chess successes in the future, as the coach has a distinguished chess history, with his victory over world champions, which placed him among the best chess players in the world over 20 years, during which he maintained his presence on the list of the best hundred in the world, in addition to being an expert coach.

Al-Barakat pointed out that the club’s family is looking forward to a qualitative leap for the player Al-Sadrani during the coming period.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, stressed the club’s keenness to develop the chess talent of player Ammar Al-Sadrani in the best possible ways, and to provide a professional training and competitive environment, stressing that the club’s Board of Directors supports all its players in the present and future, and looks forward to the club’s global reach.

It is worth noting that Ammar Al-Sadrani is one of the winners of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Sports Creativity in 2017, and was crowned the President’s Cup champion in the junior and men’s categories, the UAE champion for men in two consecutive editions “2023-2024”, the Arab champion in three consecutive editions “2017-2019”, second place in the 2016 West Asian Championship, and many first places in other international championships.

While he is waiting to participate in the World Chess Olympiad with the Olympic team, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 10 to 23.