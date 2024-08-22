Barça travelled to and beat Valencia in the first match of La Liga (1-2). A success that gave a good start to the season for the Blaugrana, now under the orders of Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich coach already left his mark during his time at the club. Barcelona.
FC Barcelona kicked off the 2024/25 campaign with a win at Mestalla against Valencia. A 2-1 victory for Robert Lewandowski’s teammates, who distinguished himself by scoring both of his team’s goals. It was also Hansi Flick’s first official match in charge of the Blaugrana, and he has already written his name in the history of his new club.
Against Valencia, Five La Masia players were present in the German’s first official starting eleven in BarcelonaIt is simply a record: never before had so many players from the training centre been starters for a coach who was then in charge of his first official match with Barça.
The decision to use so many young players is also due to the numerous absences of Hansi Flick last Saturday, but this is still proof that the former Mannschaft coach has confidence in his young players.
If FC Barcelona had a successful debut on the Valencian pitch, now they need to confirm it at home. This Saturday, the Blaugrana host Athletic Bilbao at the Montjuic Stadium for the second matchday of La Liga. The opportunity for the Spanish runners-up to find a player who has continued to cause a sensation in Catalonia this summer: Nico Williams. The latter was announced on more than one occasion that he would leave for Barça this summer, before finally deciding to stay in the Basque Country.
