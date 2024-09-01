Ciudad Juarez.- The body of the student who had been missing since last Friday was found lifeless this morning.

As ordered by Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuellar, municipal police and Civil Protection personnel continued the search for the teenager Rafael, who disappeared last Friday after being swept away by a current of water.

This morning the lifeless body of the student was found by firefighters and police who worked all night at the scene.

Dozens of police officers joined the search efforts at two dams until they found the young man, firefighters reported.

A team of drones was used for the search, which allowed them to be located.