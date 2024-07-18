The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games “promise a stunning spectacle of sporting prowess and record-breaking performances. Between July 26 and August 11, some 10,500 athletes will take part in the Olympic Games, flying the flag of 206 nations and proudly representing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Refugee Olympic Team. The Games are expected to attract some 15 million visitors, including 2 million from abroad.” And “then, between August 28 and September 8, a record 3.4 million spectators are expected at the Paralympic Games,” who will witness the feats of “more than 4,000 athletes with disabilities competing in 549 medal-winning events.” In view of the mega sporting event, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC, the WHO (World Health Organization) Europe, the French Ministry of Health and Prevention and Santé publique France have issued health advice for visitors.

From heat to infections, from mosquitoes to ticks, several chapters are addressed, including focuses dedicated to safe sex and food. A guide developed jointly to promote health, safety and well-being on the occasion of Paris 2024. “Being aware and vigilant about the potential risks of infectious diseases can make a big difference in protecting ourselves and others and in ensuring that everyone participating in the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games stays safe and healthy”, highlights in a note Pamela Rendi-Wagner, director of the ECDC. “For the event to be a complete success – adds a spokesperson for the French ministry – we wish participants to give priority to their health. We have developed valid public health advice, with some simple rules to follow. Take care”, is the invitation.

The guide covers everything from what vaccinations travelers may need before traveling to information on how to protect yourself from various illnesses, such as respiratory illnesses or mosquito- and tick-borne diseases, the promoters say. With scorching temperatures likely, experts offer tips on how to stay cool in the heat, prevent sunstroke, and stay hydrated. There’s also information on sexual health and alcohol and tobacco use in France, as well as links to websites and phone numbers for anyone who needs medical attention. An example of the content? When it comes to more practical matters and managing basic needs like eating and staying hydrated, it clarifies that in France “tap water is safe to drink,” and warns that in summer, with hot and humid weather, it’s easier for “germs to multiply rapidly and make food unsafe,” and that contaminated food “may not appear to taste or smell anything other than safe.”

So the invitation is to: “Eat well-cooked foods and always wash fruit and vegetables or peel them before eating”, “avoid eating cooked or perishable foods that have been kept at room temperature for more than 2 hours”, “wash your hands often, especially before touching food and after going to the bathroom”. Then there is advice to avoid unpleasant surprises from extreme heat (drink about 2-3 litres of liquids, such as water or iced tea without added sugar during a heatwave, avoid alcohol and limit caffeine and sugar), with a clarification: “The good news is that you can bring your own bottle of water (up to 75 cl) to the Olympic Games venues”.

A chapter is then dedicated to mosquito-borne diseases (Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, West Nile, and so on). “Circulation is increasing – it is warned – partly due to globalization, international travel and climate change”. And “the tiger mosquito, which can transmit numerous diseases, is widely present in France, and is active mainly during the day”. Advice follows to reduce the risk, from repellents to better clothing. A warning also about ticks that can be found “even in city parks, gardens and courtyards”.

Finally, safe sex: “Common sexually transmitted infections in Europe – list the authors of the health advice – include chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Other infections, such as HIV, viral hepatitis and Mpox (formerly called monkeypox) can also be transmitted during sexual intercourse”. “Condoms, if used correctly and consistently, are effective in reducing the risk of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV transmission. In France – they are reported – they are available in pharmacies, drugstores and supermarkets”. And “they are available free of charge in some screening centers for sexually transmitted diseases”. As for Mpox, it is warned that “using a condom will not protect completely, but it may reduce the risk or extent of exposure” to the virus. “The Olympics and Paralympics are a time of celebration – concludes Gundo Weiler, expert of WHO Europe – They are also a powerful reminder of the importance of giving priority to our health”.