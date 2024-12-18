At two in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 18, those responsible for the Wizink Center in Madrid assured ABC that “for now,” the concerts of Rafael Next weekend they continue. The same is answered by his management agency RLM, where news from the singer is expected with the expectation that the forecasts that say that things will not be as serious as it seemed will be fulfilled.

After feeling unwell during the recording of the TVE program ‘La Revuelta’, the artist from Linares was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted last night. This morning, we learned that he had a good time, that he was stable and out of danger, and that even the first news that it was a stroke might not be true.

Raphael left the theater where David Broncano’s program was being recorded walking on his own two feet, and has been conscious at all times, so it is expected that throughout this Wednesday it will be possible to clarify what state of health he is in, and if will be good enough to be able to act.

The truth is that Raphael, who was also promoting Pablo Motos’ El Hormiguero, has had a very intense work pace in recent years. He hasn’t stopped giving concerts, and in fact he hasn’t finished this tour yet and has already announced another one for next year, which would start in May. The tour will be called ‘Raphaelísimo’ and if all goes well, it will pass through Almería, Albacete, Starlite Occident, Concert Music Festival, Santander, Córdoba, Murcia, Donostia, Palma De Mallorca, Bilbao, Granada and Barcelona.









The repertoire will bring together the great hits that have made him an icon such as ‘Yo soy esa’, ‘Mi gran noche’ and ‘Escándalo’, along with the songs from his acclaimed new album ‘Ayer… still’, an exquisite tribute to the ‘French chanson’ and tribute to artists of the stature of Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour. Recorded at the legendary Meudon Studios in Paris under the production of Jacobo Calderón, the project was carried out in the style of yesteryear, with the musicians playing together at the same time in the studio.