Get your movie card ready! sale dates of the popcorn and collectibles of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie They were already confirmed in Cinepolis.

The specialized page “Movie glasses and collectibles” reported the sales dynamics of collectibles Deadpool and Wolverine in Cinepolis.

When are the Deadpool and Wolverine collectibles coming out of Cinépolis in Mexico?

According to the page, the collectibles will have a Pre-sale on July 24, 2024 exclusively for Cinépolis Club members at Super Fan level with an active Cinépolis Club.

The sale of the collectibles will be limited to a single dovecote and a keychain of each model per partner per transaction.

He General sale will continue on July 25th of popcorn and collectibles from the movie Deadpool and Wolverine while supplies last.

It is worth noting that in addition to the collectibles, Cinépolis will launch some special lemon chili popcorn with a special basket of the film, which is also expected to be sold starting July 24 while supplies last.

What day does the Deadpool and Wolverine movie come out?

The film will have its premiere in Mexico the day July 24thso Cinépolis Super Fan Club members will be able to purchase their collectibles for the premiere.

What rating for Deadpool and Wolverine in Mexico?

The classification of Deadpool and Wolverine is C classificationwhich means it is only for adults.