Miami is preparing for Art Basel, the international art fair art largest contemporary event in North America whose 21st edition will take place from December 8 to 10, 2023, and as part of the preparations a huge sculpture of a naked woman was transferred from California to the south of Florida.

Standing 45 feet tall and weighing more than 32,000 pounds, this sculpture steel call R-Evolution It was placed in the 400 block of Lincoln Road this week, but its transportation was not easy.

The sculpture of a naked woman that arrived in Miami

The huge structure made of steel, which represents a standing naked woman and is known for having been part of the Burning Man festival, it was designed by the artist Marco Cochrane and will be exhibited until April 2024.

About its installation Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, told Miami Herald that they wanted to place something that was monumental, very large and that would generate conversation, “I think we can all agree that this was achieved.”

It should be noted that the sculpture is inspired by the singer and dancer Deja Solis and who, due to her enormous size, traveled from the west coast to Miami in two trucks.

In addition to attracting attention due to its great height, the work is equipped with 16 motors that make it appear that it is breathing, and not only that, it is designed to shine intensely during the day with the sun’s rays and at night it is illuminated with lights LED.

The creator of the work was present during the inauguration and noted that he was excited to see that residents and tourists have the opportunity to enjoy his work. He also said that the end of the sculpture is to praise female empowerment.

It should be noted that the Lincoln Road area has already exhibited other works in the past, for example by Colombian artist Fernando Botero and French artist Richard Orlinski.