The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauwas forced to leave a restaurant in Vancouver (Canada) where he was dining on Tuesday night after the appearance of a group of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a video released this Wednesday.

The protesters, at least a dozen, entered the restaurant shouting “cease fire now” and recording Trudeau, who was sitting at a table with another person, with their cell phones.

Shortly after the start of the protest, Trudeau and his companion got up from the table and left the premises without incident and escorted by several bodyguards.

Before leaving, the president appears to address several diners to apologize for the commotion while some protesters accuse him of “having blood” on his hands.

Canada, one of Israel’s main allies, has not asked Israel for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and He has limited himself to asking for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting between the Israeli Army and Hamas militants, which has earned him criticism from numerous organizations..

On Tuesday, Trudeau referred to the thousands of children and women killed by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and called on Israel for “maximum restraint.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly responded with a message on social media in which he defended the actions of the Israeli armed forces and accused Hamas of being responsible for the deaths of more than 11,300 people, 29,200 wounded and 3,600 missing. Gazans under the rubble.

Netanyahu ended his message to Trudeau by saying that “the forces of civilization must support Israel to defeat the barbarism of Hamas”.

The Canadian Prime Minister travels this Wednesday to San Francisco (USA) to participate in the summit of leaders of the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which will conclude on Friday.

This is the moment Trudeau is approached in a Vancouver restaurant.

EFE